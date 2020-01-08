Ravens sign veteran offensive tackle Andre Smith

The Baltimore Ravens are calling on an experienced player for help up front during the playoffs.

Baltimore signed veteran tackle Andre Smith, the team announced Wednesday. Ravens guard Parker Ehinger was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

A first-round pick out of Alabama in 2009, Smith has spent the majority of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, appearing in 104 games for the team from 2009-2015 and 2017-2019. Smith also spent short stints in Minnesota and Arizona, where injuries cut both of his seasons short before he was ultimately waived.

The 32-year-old landed in Cincinnati yet again in 2018 and returned in 2019 on a one-year deal following a season-ending shoulder injury suffered by first-round tackle Jonah Williams. Smith appeared in six games (five starts) before the forward-looking Bengals released him in late November.

Smith will be able to provide the Ravens with depth at both tackle positions behind Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown in what was essentially a flexible roster spot for either a guard or tackle. He'll also experience his first playoff action that didn't come in a Bengals uniform.