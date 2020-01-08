Roundup: Eric Weddle underwent meniscus surgery

Eric Weddle avoided needing surgery for 13 NFL seasons. His streak is over.

The Los Angeles Rams' 35-year-old safety tweeted that he's recovering from knee surgery.

Let's be GREAT. HAHA . I would say I've been pretty dang lucky and blessed to have my first surgery ever at 35!!! Let's get this knee back rockin.... pic.twitter.com/H8F5lX30UB â Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) January 8, 2020

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Weddle underwent a meniscus trim, and his recovery is expected to be a matter of weeks, not months.

Thirteen years avoiding surgery in football is pretty good given the collisions Weddle has been involved in over the years. The veteran hasn't missed a start since 2015 with the Chargers.

After getting surgery out of the way, the next phase of the process begins. Weddle must decide if he wants to continue his career.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that there's been no decision yet on Weddle's future, as his first goal was to get his body right before determining the next step.

The veteran signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract in L.A. before the 2019 season. Weddle acknowledged, however, that the Rams appear to be leaning towards going younger at safety with three-year pro John Johnson, and rookie Taylor Rapp, who replaced Johnson on the back end when he was injured after six weeks.

"I'm not going to come back to be a backup, and that's totally fine," Weddle said last month, via ESPN. "That's what I would expect them to do, and so, if that's the case, then it will be it for me. ...

"I think it's a foregone conclusion. Rapp, [Johnson], and we've got some good, young players. So, we'll see. Nothing is set in stone, but I've had a great run. No regrets, baby."

Weddle still owns the ability to patrol the back end and assist in run defense. If his future isn't in L.A., and he decides to continue his career, he'll surely find a squad looking for a veteran presence in the secondary.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring around the league:

» Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kalif Raymond cleared the concussion protocol ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Ravens.