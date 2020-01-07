Ex-Eagles RB Jay Ajayi signs with MLS e-sports team

The Eagles parted ways with running back Jay Ajayi two weeks ago. He's since found a new pro league to play for, and it's in the City of Brotherly Love.

Major League Soccer team Philadelphia Union announced it signed Ajayi to represent the club as a professional FIFA player, the Verge reported.

"Philadelphia will always hold a special place in my heart," Ajayi said in a statement. "I am blessed to be able to represent the city through e-sports and to be one of the first pro athletes to become a professional gamer. Representing the Philadelphia Union for eMLS combines two of my greatest passions outside of football, soccer and gaming. I'm a competitor, so you're going to see me give my all for the Union at every eMLS event this year."

The 26-year-old Ajayi is an NFL free agent but his football prospects are unclear after appearing in just three games in 2019. He was unsigned until Philly brought him back in November, only to cut him five weeks later. That was on the heels of a 2018 campaign cut short by a torn ACL.

Ajayi was initially traded to Philadelphia midway through the 2017 season and helped the franchise win its first Super Bowl. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 after rushing for 1,272 yards with the Dolphins.

The 2020 eMLS Cup campaign is set to kick off with a tournament in Philly this weekend.