Browns taking time in HC search with lone vacancy

And then there was one.

The Browns are the lone NFL team remaining with a head coaching vacancy following Monday's hires of Matt Rhule (Panthers) and Joe Judge (Giants).

This reality means the Browns can take as much time (within reason) as they'd like to decide on their next head coach. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam stated in a press conference late last week the team would be very thorough in its search, interview and evaluation process before deciding on a replacement for Freddie Kitchens.

With every other vacancy in the NFL filled, let's reset the Browns' search. Cleveland has interviewed Mike McCarthy (since hired by Dallas), 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and Ravens OC Greg Roman. They still have interviews planned with Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on Wednesday and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who is spending much of this week preparing to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, is also expected to interview with the team during the week.

Led by chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, the Browns' coaching search will include at least eight candidates, according to the list of those interviewed and those set to be interviewed. While other teams are acting quickly -- Dallas hired McCarthy in under 24 hours, and Carolina secured Rhule less than a day after meeting with him in Waco, Texas -- the Browns are taking their time. Now that they're the last job remaining, that's a luxury they can afford as they aim to make the correct choice in an important offseason.