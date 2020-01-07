Giants request permission to interview Jason Garrett

As the coaching dominoes fall in the NFL, so rises another.

Matt Rhule is finalizing a deal to become Carolina's next head coach, meaning he won't make it to his interview with the New York Giants. Enter Jason Garrett.

The recently departed Cowboys coach has landed on New York's list of candidates for its opening, as the Giants have requested permission to speak with Garrett, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Garrett remains under contract with the Cowboys until Jan. 14, which is why the Giants have to request permission to interview him, but he's not returning to Dallas after that date.

It's not an entirely surprising development, considering Garrett's past success while handling the pressure associated with being the head coach of the Cowboys. It would make for a logical fit, even if the turnaround from one job to another would be quicker than usual.

Garrett's rise to become a candidate -- or at least someone the Giants would like to speak with -- illustrates just how quickly things can change in the NFL. Garrett owns an 85-67 record as head coach (including interim) of the Cowboys, which also includes a 2-3 mark in the postseason. His Cowboys teams broke double-digit wins three times in his nine and a half seasons at the helm, but also finished 8-8 or 9-7 five times. That mark exceeds where the Giants have finished in recent years, however it doesn't exactly inspire visions of Super Bowl grandeur.

Garafolo later added a key detail: This request comes as part of a wide-ranging search and isn't a clear indicator Garrett will immediately find employment in the Big Apple.

Just to be crystal clear here: I do not believe Jason Garrett is going to be the next #Giants coach. But the organization always respected him, they have valued previous HC experience in the past and they're doing a wide-ranging search so they're at least interested in talking. â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 7, 2020

Still, Garrett's inclusion is intriguing to say the least. With only two head coaching jobs left for the taking in this cycle, things are about to get interesting.