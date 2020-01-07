New NFL-partner Rocket Mortgage launches Super Bowl square contest

The NFL and Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, the nation's largest mortgage lender, announced an exclusive, multi-year deal to make Rocket Mortgage the official mortgage sponsor of the NFL. The partnership will kick off during Super Bowl LIV.

To celebrate this new partnership Rocket Mortgage is introducing the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes -- the largest official game of Super Bowl squares ever.

Rocket Mortgage will be awarding cash prizes to multiple winners throughout Super Bowl LIV, randomly selecting one person positioned within the appropriate square for each score change to receive $50,000 any time the score changes (a maximum of 30 times). Additionally, two grand prize winners will be selected who will receive $500,000 apiece from Rocket Mortgage.

Looking at the two most recent Super Bowls, Super Bowl LII in 2018 ended with 19 score changes, which would have created $1,950,000 in winnings. During Super Bowl LIII in 2019, the game saw five score changes, which would have offered $1,250,000 in prizes.

"At Rocket Mortgage we love supercharging the excitement level surrounding huge, international sporting events, and there are none bigger than the Super Bowl," said Jay Farner, Quicken Loans CEO. "It's our hope that the money we give away through the squares during Super Bowl LIV will change lives and maybe even help some lucky fans buy the home of their dreams. No matter the score, we are excited that the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes will undoubtedly have football fans across the country on the edge of their seats."

Qualified entrants can register now for free at RocketMortgageSquares.com. Once registered, each participant will select one of 100 blank "square" spaces on a 10-by-10 grid. One axis of the grid represents the last digit of the NFC team's score, and the other axis represents the last digit of the AFC team's score. Prior to the game, each row and column of the grid will be labeled with a random assortment of the numbers zero through nine (0-9). Participants also have the opportunity to select additional squares if they share the sweepstakes via Facebook or Twitter -- receiving one bonus square each time a friend or family member registers using their unique link to the sweepstakes, for a total of up to 10 bonus squares.

Each time the score changes during Super Bowl LIV, airing at 6:30 p.m. EST, Feb. 2 on FOX, a winner will be randomly selected from the pool of entrants on the square where the last digit of the NFC champion's score intersects with the last digit of the AFC champion's score. A touchdown followed by an extra point or two-point conversion counts as two separate score changes.

The two $500,000 grand prize drawings are not based on the score. Instead, they are randomly selected from all participants in the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes. One winner will be drawn at the end of the first half, and the other will be drawn at the end of the game. Participants are limited to one $50,000 squares-based prize, but those who win a $50,000 prize throughout the game are also eligible to win one of the two $500,000 grand prizes.

No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase or modify your chances of winning in any way. To be eligible to participate in the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes, entrants must be 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their state of residence, and a legal resident of the 50 United States/DC. To see official rules and meet the deadline for qualified entrants to complete the registration process, visit RocketMortgageSquares.com before 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 30, 2020.