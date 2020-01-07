Packers RB Aaron Jones: I'm 'used to being slept on'

Aaron Jones has had a wonderful year at running back, but didn't receive traditional recognition for his performance.

Jones scored 19 total touchdowns in the regular season, tied with Christian McCaffrey for best in the league, and rushed for 1,084 yards on 236 carries (4.6 YPC). But that didn't come with a trip to the Pro Bowl, nor did it garner a single All-Pro vote (McCaffrey, meanwhile, made first-team All-Pro at two different positions).

Accolades don't equal wins, though, and Jones' Packers have 13 of the latter, thanks in large part to him. They're preparing for a home playoff game this weekend against the Seahawks.

"At this point, I'm used to being slept on," Jones said, via The Athletic. "I just have to stop worrying about what other people think of me. I know what kind of player I am and I've done great this year. I'm proud of myself, so honestly at this point, what other people think, it doesn't bother me. I'm All-Pro in my opinion."

Packers fans will rally around such resistance to outside opinion, and they'll use the game tape to back it up. Jones has been a scoring machine and a catalyst for Green Bay's offensive turnaround in its first year under Matt LaFleur. Jones himself has gone from underused player with potential to bona fide breaker of games, running behind one of the league's most effective offensive lines and doing the most in both the running and passing games.

He's playing so well, he's even taken to printing hoodies to talk trash to his doubters.

The time for trash talk arrives right around 6:40 p.m. ET Sunday, when the Packers take the field to battle the Seahawks. It is then that Jones will be offered the opportunity to prove the lights aren't too big for him. Perhaps then, the rest of the league will be forced to wake up.