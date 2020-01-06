Browns request to interview Eagles DC Jim Schwartz

Philadelphia's loss could be Cleveland's gain.

The Browns have requested to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night, per a source.

If granted, Schwartz's interview would be the eighth that Cleveland has scheduled and/or executed. Other candidates include Eric Bieniemy, Brian Daboll, Josh McDaniels, Greg Roman, Robert Saleh and Kevin Stefanski. The Browns were reportedly tied to Dennis Allen and Urban Meyer, as well, and interviewed Mike McCarthy before he signed with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

One day removed from coaching the Eagles defense to a 17-9 wild-card defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Schwartz could be the second defensive-minded coach the Browns have interviewed in this process (Saleh).

The 53-year-old coach has not been a head coach since his five-year tenure with the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013. Schwartz led the Lions to a 29-51 record in his five campaigns, the best of which, a 10-6 season in 2011, saw Detroit make its first postseason appearance at the time since 1999; the Lions lost in the wild-card round.

Since his firing in 2013, Schwartz has been the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills (2014) and Eagles (2016-present). He won a Super Bowl ring as Eagles DC in 2017. The Eagles defense has ranked 13th, fourth, 23rd and 10th in yards allowed in the four years Schwartz has been its coordinator.

The Browns are interviewing Daboll on Monday and are scheduled to interview McDaniels on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Stefanski is also expected to interview for the Browns opening this week.