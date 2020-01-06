DDFP: Wild Card Weekend Recap

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank and first time guest DeAngelo Hall! The trio talks about the Dallas Cowboys hiring Mike McCarthy (4:22), Russell Wilson being a special quarterback (7:55), how the Titans should attack the Ravens (18:15) and if there should've been a pass interference call against Kyle Rudolph (23:05). After DeAngelo departs, Shek and Hank dive into Shek's three predictions of Tom Brady becoming a Los Angeles Charger, Bill Belichick coaching the New York Giants and Urban Meyer becoming head coach of the Cleveland Browns (31:45).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: