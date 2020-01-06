Carroll: Seahawks likely to increase Lynch's workload

Seattle Seahawks running backs were hemmed in during Sunday's 17-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis Homer rushed 11 times for just 12 yards, while Marshawn Lynch gained seven yards on six carries, including a bruising five-yard touchdown run.

Homer once again led the Seahawks in snaps, taking 39 to Lynch's 16, per Next Gen Stats.

With the Hawks heading to Green Bay to face the Packers in the Divisional Round, Pete Carroll said on 710 ESPN Seattle Monday that he expects Lynch's workload to increase.

"Yeah, I think he's doing great," Carroll said. "I'm really excited about it. I want to see him do more now. He's made it through, again, two games. He felt good last night. I haven't seen him today, the day after sometimes but he felt good again. And, so, I think we can increase his role and allow him to be a little more active part of it. He does bring an element that we love and it's that style and that toughness. We saw it on the sidelines when he's dumping guys out of bounds. We saw it on the goal line when he's smacking it in the end zone after getting hit on that 3[-yard line] or 4 and still finished it off. But he's got all those elements that we love, so I think we'll see more of him in the next couple weeks here."

With Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise all out due to injury, the Seahawks' ground-and-pound approach has dissipated. In the past two games, Seattle running backs generated just 115 total rushing yards.

Given that Lynch is just two games into his return after being off the field for more than a year, it's unsurprising Seattle has brought him along slowly. The 33-year-old has lacked explosiveness in his return, but the hope is the rust is knocked off after two games.

Facing a Green Bay defense that has gotten gashed up the gut at times this season, giving Lynch the bulk of the snaps could be the plan as Seattle attempts to pull off another road playoff victory.