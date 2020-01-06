Roundup: LB Kiko Alonso tore ACL in Saints' loss

During the New Orleans Saints' NFC Wild Card Game loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, linebacker Kiko Alonso's injury troubles continued and it appears it was an injury he's unfortunately had before.

Alonso suffered a torn ACL during the defeat, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport report, per sources. Pelissero added it's the third ACL injury for Alonso. However, the seven-year pro should be ready to start next season.

Alonso missed three games this regular season for New Orleans and was limited to four starts, compiling 31 tackles in his first year with the Saints.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday:

» Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (groin), who was inactive in the team's wild-card win over the Bills on Saturday, is still up in the air to play against the Chiefs, as coach Bill O'Brien told the media on Monday that he was "making progress," but the coach was overall noncommittal as to his wideout's playing status.

» The Carolina Panthers announced the re-signing of international talent Efe Obada, a defensive end, to a one-year extension.

» Defensive back Ron Parker, who last played in 2018 for the Chiefs, announced his retirement on Monday via social media. Parker played his last six seasons in Kansas City and was a starter for most of them. Throughout his career, which also included stops with Carolina and Seattle, he played in 105 games with 78 starts, compiling 394 tackles, 11 interceptions, 48 passes defended and eight sacks.

» Minnesota Vikings nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander has a small lateral meniscus tear and is consulting with doctors to determine if he needs surgery, Pelissero reported per a source. Pelissero added a decision is expected within the next 24 hours. Alexander did not play on Sunday against the Vikings after sustaining the injury in Week 17.