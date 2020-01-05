ATN: Wild Card Weekend Recap; Jason Garrett Fired

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- recaps each of the games from Wild Card Weekend beginning with the Seahawks winning over the Josh McCown-led Eagles (3:27) and the major upset between the Vikings and Saints (16:16). The heroes take a halftime break to discuss the firing of Jason Garrett (33:30) before moving on to discuss the Patriots crumbling to the Titans (39:45) and a change on Wesstivus (58:15).

