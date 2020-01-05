Bears guard Kyle Long 'stepping away' from football

After seven years in the pros, Kyle Long appears to be calling it quits.

The Chicago Bears guard announced in a tweet posted during Wild Card Weekend on Sunday that he is "stepping away and getting my body right."

Some chicagoans are probably happy to hear Iâm finally stepping away and getting my body right. Some Chicagoans may be sad to hear this. Either way ufeel about it, I want u to know how lucky I am to have spent time in your city. I became a man while playing in Chicago.Thank youâ¤ï¸ â Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 6, 2020

Long missed 12 games in 2019 due to a hip injury. It was the fourth consecutive season in which Long had missed at least six games; of a possible 64 regular-season games played since 2016, the Bears guard played in just 30.

Drafted in the first round of the 2013 draft, Long was voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. But he ended the next four campaigns on injured reserve.

Long had one year left on a restructured deal in Chicago with a $9.6 million cap hit.

Son of Hall of Famer Howie Long and younger brother of Super Bowl champion Chris Long, Kyle Long will now join his family on the couch, and perhaps on television, for the foreseeable future.