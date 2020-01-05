NFL stats and records, wild-card Sunday: Beast Mode is back

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from NFL playoff games. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of the Wild Card Round.

» Beast Mode is back. Marshawn Lynch scored on a five-yard run in the first half, propelling the Seahawks toward their win and furthering his historic playoff career. Lynch's 10th career playoff rushing TD was his first since a three-yard run in the second quarter of Seattle's Super Bowl XLIX loss to the Patriots. He now has sole possession of eighth place on the all-time playoff rushing TD list, trailing an array of notable players: Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith (19), Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas (16), Hall of Famer Franco Harris (16), Hall of Famer Terrell Davis (12), Hall of Famer John Riggins (12), Hall of Famer Marcus Allen (11), and three-time Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount (11).

» D.K. Metcalf, who was selected 64th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, had a record-breaking day. His 160 receiving yards are the most by a rookie in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era. Jeremy Maclin previously held the rookie record after amassing 146 receiving yards in the Eagles' 2009 Wild Card Round loss to the Cowboys.

» Metcalf's 53-yard receiving TD was the first receiving TD of at least 50 yards by a rookie wide receiver in the playoffs in the last 10 seasons. The two previous rookie receiving TDs of at least 50 yards in the playoffs both came from players wearing midnight green. Jeremy Maclin had a 76-yard receiving TD in the Eagles' 2009 Wild Card Round loss to the Cowboys and DeSean Jackson had a 62-yard receiving TD in the Eagles' 2008 NFC Championship Game loss to the Cardinals.

» At 40 years, 185 days old, Josh McCown is the oldest player to make his playoff debut in NFL history. This is the first time since at least 1950 in which three quarterbacks who were 40-plus years old threw at least one pass in the postseason (Tom Brady, Drew Brees, McCown).

» The Vikings fumbled on their opening drive, but that is not a bad thing according to a current streak. The last three teams to lose a fumble on the opening drive of a playoff game went on to win the Super Bowl. The 2017 Eagles, who fumbled on their opening drive in the Divisional Round en route to winning Super Bowl LII, the 2013 Seahawks, who fumbled on their opening drive in the NFC Championship Game en route to winning Super Bowl XLVIII, and the 2012 Ravens, who fumbled on their opening drive of the Wild Card Round en route to winning Super Bowl XLVII, all accomplished the feat. The Vikings gave themselves the opportunity to continue toward a championship, beating the Saints 26-20 in overtime.

» Kirk Cousins eliminated the Saints from the postseason and won his first career playoff game with an overtime touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph. According to Next Gen Stats, Cousins' 43-yard pass to Adam Thielen to set up the game-winning TD had a completion probability of 31.9%. It was Thielen's longest reception by air distance (46.6 yards) and air yards (37.9) this season.

» Adam Thielen had more receiving yards (129) in the Wild Card Round than in his last five games combined (109). He had more receiving yards in the Vikings' win than in his other three playoff games combined (102).

» Dalvin Cook had more rush yards (94) in the Vikings' win than any other player had in a game against the Saints this season. The previous high by a player facing New Orleans was Carlos Hyde's 83 rush yards in Week 1 - a number that Cook surpassed in the first half (84). Cook is the first Vikings player with multiple rush TDs in a playoff game since Adrian Peterson in the 2009 NFC Championship Game, when the Saints beat the Vikings in overtime before going on to win the Super Bowl.

» Taysom Hill had a career day against the Vikings, despite the Saints' loss. Hill is the first player in NFL history with at least 50 pass yards, at least 50 rush yards, and at least 25 receiving yards in a playoff game. He scored one of the two receiving TDs (20 yards) in the game and had a 50-yard pass. Hill has the same number of career playoff receiving TDs (2) as Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (2) and Calvin Johnson.

» The Saints are 1-6 in the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era (since 2006) in playoff games when trailing through three quarters. This includes Sunday's loss to the Vikings, who led 20-10 entering the fourth quarter. The Saints' lone win came in Super Bowl XLIV, when the Saints defeated the Colts 31-17 after trailing 17-16 through three quarters. New Orleans' most recent loss after trailing entering the fourth quarter was in the 2017 Divisional Round, when the Vikings defeated them 29-24 in the "Minneapolis Miracle."