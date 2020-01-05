Carson Wentz ruled out vs. 'Hawks; McCown in at QB

Carson Wentz was sidelined by injury less than one quarter into his postseason debut.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback left their game against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter with a head injury. After initially considering Wentz questionable to return, Philadelphia ruled the QB out for the remainder of the game to start the second half.

Josh McCown is filling in at QB for Philly. The 40-year-old signal-caller is also making his playoff debut.

Wentz suffered the injury on the first play of Philly's second drive. While falling to the ground for a one-yard sack, Wentz was hit by Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and knocked into the Lincoln Financial Field turf. The QB was soon taken to the locker room and has yet to emerge.

Philly's franchise signal-caller left the game 1-of-4 for three passing yards and a 39.6 passer rating.