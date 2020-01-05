Roundup: 49ers DE Ford expected to return next week

As the San Francisco 49ers enjoy a bye week and extra preparation and rest for whomever they will face in the NFC Divisional Round, they are also getting some good news as pass rusher Dee Ford (hamstring) is expected to return, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

Ford hasn't played since taking just four snaps in Week 14 and that was his only action since Week 11.

It'll be a huge boost for the San Fran defense, as Ford has tallied 6.5 in 11 games.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Sunday of NFL Wild Card Weekend:

» A day after a huge AFC Wild Card Game victory, the Houston Texans are getting more good news as Rapoport reports wide receiver Will Fuller (groin) is expected to be active against the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round game, barring a setback. Fuller has missed Houston's previous two games, including Saturday's playoff win over the Bills.

» The Seattle Seahawks have downgraded wideout Jaron Bron (knee sprain) to out vs. the Eagles, the team announced.

» The Minnesota Vikings inactives for Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game are wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, cornerback Mackensie Alexander, defensive tackle Hercules Mata'afa, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough, guard Dru Samia, offensive tackle Oli Udoh and offensive tackle Aviante Collins. That means, as expected, running back Dalvin Cook is active. Cook will return for the first time since leaving a Week 15 game with a shoulder injury.

» New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple will miss his second consecutive game as he was among his team's inactives for Sunday's Wild Card Game against the Vikings. The rest of the New Orleans inactives are: free safety D.J. Swearinger, offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge, fullback Zach Line, defensive end Noah Spence, linebacker Manti Te'o and center Will Clapp.