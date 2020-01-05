Logan Ryan: Kyle Van Noy's 'revenge tour ended early'

Logan Ryan is again enjoying the taste of sweet postseason victory earned in Foxborough, but he's doing so as a Tennessee Titan.

His fellow Titans received a source of extra motivation in the days leading up to Saturday's wild-card showdown when Patriots defensive end Kyle Van Noy spoke of his team embarking on a "revenge tour." Such a tour would include potential wins over four teams that beat them when they last played: Tennessee, Baltimore, Kansas City and Houston.

The tour ended without revenge, and with a sweet, I told you so moment for Ryan.

"Man, I love those guys," Ryan said of the Patriots. "I love my guys here. But the type of player and teammate I am, I give it all to my teammates. And I won two championships with them. But I'm here now. I'm trying to win a championship here. And that organization has so much class. So my guy Kyle Van Noy calling it a revenge tour, just play ball, Kyle.

"I'm sure you're going to see this, but he went hyenas and he's on a revenge tour, and why not start with the Titans, and I understand you're going to ride the wave of the Patriots but Tom Brady doesn't do that, Julian Edelman doesn't do that. Devin McCourty, Gilly Lock [Stephon Gilmore] don't do that. And Kyle Van Noy's running his mouth, giving us bulletin board material about his revenge tour. His revenge tour ended early.

"I'm sure I'll hear something in the group chat from my guys about it over there -- Dev, Duron [Harmon], J-Mac [Jason McCourty], sorry I had to say it, but my man Van Noy's been tripping. So his revenge tour ended early. Hope he enjoys it."

Ryan spent his professional football formative years in New England as a 2013 third-round pick of the Patriots, who kept the Rutgers product on the east coast. As he said, he's still tight with his former Patriots teammates, but he knows their team is not the type to talk a lot of pregame trash (they save that for the "we're still here" Super Bowl parades).

That meant he had to give his listen here, son speech after his new team delivered a hard lesson to Van Noy. Ryan earned the opportunity to speak freely after he intercepted Tom Brady and returned it for a short touchdown in the final seconds to seal Tennessee's upset win over New England.

Now that is some revenge.