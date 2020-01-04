Roundup: Patriots' Patrick Chung suffers ankle injury

The Patriots were already down one key defensive back coming into Saturday's playoff opener. They lost another in the first half against the Titans.

Safety Patrick Chung suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and ddi not return. He was replaced by Terrence Brooks, who was beaten on Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill's touchdown pass to tight end Anthony Firkser.

Jason McCourty, who was limited in practice all week, was among New England's inactives for Wild Card Weekend. The veteran cornerback has been battling a groin injury and played eight total snaps since Week 12, while missing four games.

J.C. Jackson has been starting in McCourty's place.

Other news we're monitoring Saturday:

» Titans linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder) did not return after suffering a shoulder injury.

» Patriots inactives: QB Cody Kessler, DB Jason McCourty, RB Damien Harris, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, OL Korey Cunningham, TE Ryan Izzo, DL Byron Cowart

» Titans inactives: WR Adam Humphries, WR Kalif Raymond, WR Cody Hollister, OL Kevin Pamphile, LB Reggie Gilbert, DL Joey Ivie, DL Isaiah Mack