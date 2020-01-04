Patriots CB Jason McCourty inactive vs. Titans

Jason McCourty was limited in practice all week. He'll be sidelined for the New England Patriots' playoff opener.

The veteran cornerback is officially inactive for Saturday night's game against the Tennessee Titans. McCourty has been battling a groin injury since mid-November. He's played eight total snaps since Week 12, while missing four games.

J.C. Jackson has been starting in McCourty's place for the Patriots, which are playing on Wild Card Weekend for the first time in 10 years.

Here is the complete list of inactives for both teams:

Patriots: QB Cody Kessler, DB Jason McCourty, RB Damien Harris, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, OL Korey Cunningham, TE Ryan Izzo, DL Byron Cowart

Titans: WR Adam Humphries, WR Kalif Raymond, WR Cody Hollister, OL Kevin Pamphile, LB Reggie Gilbert, DL Joey Ivie, DL Isaiah Mack