Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy declares for NFL draft

About 12 months ago, Jerry Jeudy was recognized as college football's top receiver. He could receive similar validation from the NFL in about three months.

The Alabama wide receiver announced his intentions Saturday to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Jeudy is widely considered a top-10 pick after three decorated seasons in Tuscaloosa. The explosive wideout won the Biletnikoff Award as a sophomore. He closed out his college career with perhaps his best individual effort.

In Wednesday's Citrus Bowl against Michigan, Jeudy tallied six receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown. That gave him a second consecutive 1,100-yard campaign and brought his career yards per catch to 17.2.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Jeudy was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection. The question now is how high he'll be selected in the draft. Amari Cooper is Alabama's highest-drafted receiver at No. 4 overall in 2015, while Julio Jones went No. 6 in 2011.