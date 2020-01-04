Texans' Bill O'Brien loses early challenge on PI non-call

It took us less than eight minutes of game time to get our first playoff pass interference challenge.

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien tossed his red challenge flag onto the NRG Stadium turf at the 7:09 mark of the first quarter in Saturday's wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills. O'Brien believed receiver DeAndre Hopkins was interfered with by Bills corner Kevin Johnson on an early third down during a possession that followed Buffalo's opening-drive touchdown.

O'Brien did not win the challenge.

Houston was charged its first timeout, and forced to punt, pinning Buffalo inside its own 10.

This is, after all, the reason why this rule was created. Just a year ago, the Saints' chances of making the Super Bowl were significantly altered by a missed pass interference that undoubtedly would have been correctly called upon review.

Houston was not as fortunate, though with a call coming so early in the game, it's unlikely it'll have nearly as significant of a bearing on the game's ultimate outcome.