Zach Ertz cleared to play; Lane Johnson out vs. Seattle

The Eagles' injury-laden season has taken a turn for the better entering the playoffs.

Tight end Zach Ertz (ribs/back) has been cleared to play for Sunday's Wild Card Weekend game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Mike Garfaolo.

Ertz, the Eagles' leader in receptions (88) and receiving yards (916), wasn't able to play in the crucial NFC East-clinching win over the New York Giants in Week 17 after sustaining brutal injuries the week prior. Ertz suffered a broken rib and lacerated kidney in the Eagles' win over the Cowboys in Week 16.

Dallas Goedert was productive in replacing Ertz while he was out -- catching 13 balls for 156 yards and a touchdown in the last two games. But now the Eagles can go back to their normal two tight end sets that feature both pass-catchers. Not to mention getting back one of the leaders of the team in Ertz.

On the offensive line, however, tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) will not play, according to Garafolo.

The Eagles have had to deal with Johnson's absence since their right tackle sustained a high-ankle sprain in a Week 14 win over the Giants. It was hoped Johnson would fully recover in time for the playoffs, but his comeback will have to wait another week barring an Eagles victory.

With Halapoulivaati Vaitai filling in since Johnson's injury, Philadelphia is unbeaten in their late-season run to become NFC East champions. Vaitai has plenty of playoff experience after filling in at left tackle for Jason Peters in the Eagles' Super Bowl title run in 2017.

On Sunday with the Seahawks coming into Philadelphia, Vaitai will have to deal with Ezekiel Ansah on the right side and vaunted pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney if and when they decide to move him over.