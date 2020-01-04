Eagles' Lane Johnson (ankle) will not play vs. Seattle

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) will not play in Sunday's Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Eagles have had to deal with Johnson's absence since their right tackle sustained a high-ankle sprain in a Week 14 win over the Giants. It was hoped Johnson would fully recover in time for the playoffs, but his comeback will have to wait another week barring an Eagles victory.

With Halapoulivaati Vaitai filling in since Johnson's injury, Philadelphia is unbeaten in their late-season run to become NFC East champions. Vaitai has plenty of playoff experience after filling in at right tackle for Jason Peters in the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2017.

On Sunday with the Seahawks coming into Philadelphia, Vaitai will have to deal with Ezekiel Ansah on the right side and vaunted pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney if and when they decide to move him over.