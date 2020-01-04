Browns, Panthers to interview Kevin Stefanski for HC

Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has a pair of interviews lined up.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Stefanski will meet with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers regarding their head coaching vacancies next week, according to a source informed of the plans.

The timing of the interviews, however, is dependent upon the result of Sunday's wild-card game against the New Orleans Saints, per Pelissero.

The Browns bringing in Stefanski for an interview is no surprise. The OC was a finalist for the Browns' head coaching gig last year until the team ultimately chose to hire Freddie Kitchens.

Stefanski returned to Minnesota where he assumed OC duties full time for the 2019 campaign. He previously served as an interim play-caller after the Vikings jettison then-OC John DeFilippo with three games remaining in the 2018 season.

In his 14th season with the Vikings, Stefanski is popular among players and has become a name to watch amongst the coaching carousel at just 37 years old.