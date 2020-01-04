Cowboys interview Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis

Mike McCarthy is set to interview with Cowboys.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the former Green Bay Packers coach is en route to Dallas to meet with the Cowboys, according to a source informed of the situation.

This is believed to be the first interview for the Cowboys.

Dallas isn't the only club interested in McCarthy. The longtime coach has interviewed with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers for their head coach vacancies.

At this time, the team has not announced a decision on current head coach Jason Garrett, though the Cowboys are expected to move on from him, per Rapoport. Garrett's contract is set to expire Jan. 14.

The interview lays the groundwork for a head coaching search if the Cowboys do in fact part ways with Garrett. Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero report that the search will zero in on candidates with previous NFL head coaching experience.

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is another potential candidate for Dallas. Rapoport reports the organization interviewed Lewis, who served as a special adviser to Herm Edwards and the Arizona State football program during the 2019 season.