Texans WR Will Fuller won't play in wild-card game

The Houston Texans will be without wide receiver Will Fuller as they face the Buffalo Bills today at NRG Stadium.

Fuller is officially inactive and will not play in the wild-card game due to the lingering groin injury.

Fuller, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, was considered a game-time decision by the Texans. NFL Network's James Palmer noted earlier this week that Fuller was a long shot to play after he was limited in practice this week.

The fourth-year receiver suffered the injury 18 snaps into Week 16's win. Fuller, who also missed the regular-season finale, had a chance to return for Wild Card Weekend, per Rapoport.

When healthy, Fuller's presence boosts the Texans' offense, and is a downfield threat, but is oft injury prone.

In 11 games this season, Fuller tallied 670 yards on 49 receptions with three touchdowns.

In addition to Fuller, wide receiver Steven Mitchell, cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph and Cornell Armstrong, tackle Elijah Nkansah, tight end Jordan Akins and nose tackle Eddie Vanderdoes are inactive.

For the Bills, running back T.J. Yeldon, cornerback Levi Wallace, wide receiver Robert Foster, guard Ike Boettger, tackle Ryan Bates, tight end Tommy Sweeney and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor are inactive for Saturday's matchup.