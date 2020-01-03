Georgia junior RB D'Andre Swift declares for NFL draft

D'Andre Swift played behind Nick Chubb and Sony Michel as a freshman at the University of Georgia. Chubb was drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft, Michel in the first. Swift could be the first running back taken this April.

The Bulldogs running back announced his intentions Friday to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. It comes after three productive years in Athens in which his role increased each fall.

Swift earned All-SEC honors in 2019 after rushing for 1,218 yards and averaging 6.2 yards a carry. His career YPC was 6.6. Last summer, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote the 5-foot-9, 215-pound back "has outstanding vision and the ability to consistently make the free defender miss in space."

The all-purpose back also caught 73 passes in his college career, and he's been lauded for his work in pass protection. He tallied 3,551 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns over 42 games.

Swift was limited to just three carries in the SEC title game and Sugar Bowl because of a shoulder injury. He otherwise averaged 100.2 yards per game on just 16.0 carries this past season.