NFL Wild Card Weekend injury report

Wild Card Weekend is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all four games games.

Bills: QUESTIONABLE: DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle), WR Andre Roberts (foot), CB Levi Wallace (ankle)

Texans: QUESTIONABLE: S Jahleel Addae (Achilles), TE Jordan Akins (hamstring), WR Will Fuller (groin), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring)

Titans: OUT: WR Adam Humphries (ankle), WR Kalif Raymond (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Dane Cruikshank (illness), WR Cody Hollister (ankle)

Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), S Terrence Brooks (groin), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (groin), CB Jason McCourty (groin)

Vikings: OUT: CB Mackensie Alexander (knee), CB Mike Hughes (neck); QUESTIONABLE: DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (hamstring)

Saints: OUT: CB Eli Apple (ankle), RB Zach Line (knee)

Seahawks: OUT: T Duane Brown (knee, biceps), LB Mychal Kendricks (knee), WR Malik Turner (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR Jaron Brown (knee, personal), G Mike Iupati (neck)

Eagles: OUT: WR Nelson Agholor (knee); QUESTIONABLE: TE Zach Ertz (ribs, back), T Lane Johnson (ankle)