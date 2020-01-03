C.J. Beathard rejoins 49ers after death of brother

The 49ers are on a bye this week, but were happy to welcome the return of one of their teammates.

Quarterback C.J. Beathard is back with the team after spending the last several days with his family following the death of his younger brother, Clayton, who was fatally stabbed in Nashville on Dec. 21.

Fellow quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens took a moment after San Francisco's Week 17 win over Seattle to pose for a photo to send to Beathard as a sign of support for their teammate.

After the win, @NickMullens & @JimmyG_10 wanted to take a photo to send to C.J. who is at home with his family. â¤ï¸ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/wy4lIisCMv â San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 31, 2019

49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders was not at practice Friday due to personal reasons, for which he was excused, according to the team. Sanders is not injured.

The 49ers will learn their opponent in the Divisional Round following the completion of this weekend's wild-card games.