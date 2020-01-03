Zimmer: Vikings D 'will find a way' vs. Brees, Saints

The Minnesota Vikings' cornerback crew is decimated by injury heading into Sunday's wild card bout against the New Orleans Saints.

On Friday, the Vikings announced corner Mike Hughes was placed on IR with a neck injury and declared Mackensie Alexander out due to a knee injury.

To help fill the void, Minnesota signed 32-year-old Marcus Sherels.

Given Xavier Rhodes' struggles this season, the Vikes are in a bad spot heading to face Drew Brees and Michael Thomas on Sunday.

Coach Mike Zimmer was asked how the team would handle New Orleans with such a banged-up corner corps, specifically with Hughes, who usually mans the slot, out.

"We will find a way," Zimmer said Friday.

Zimmer noted that Hughes, who played in Week 17 while much of the roster rested and was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, got hurt "playing football." He also declined to get into whether Alexander reinjured himself in the season finale.

Facing a Saints team that netted 28.6 points per game, including averaging 40 points in its last four tilts, with an injury-ravaged secondary portends troubles for Zimmer's team, especially if his defensive front can't get pressure on Brees.

"I just said we'll find a way," Zimmer rebuffed.

If he doesn't find that way, the Vikings will be one-and-done in the playoffs.