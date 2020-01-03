Lamar Jackson, McCaffrey highlight 2019 All-Pro Team

The NFL's new wave has arrived.
Fourteen new faces filled the Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team for the 2019 season, released Friday. Chief among them: first-time first-teamers Ravens quarterback and likely MVP Lamar Jackson and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
The latter became the third running back in NFL history to finish with 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season in 2019, and was so good, he earned two first-team slots: one at running back, and the other as the league's best flex option. His first-team selection follows a second-team nod in 2018.
History's impact didn't stop there. Saints receiver Michael Thomas, new owner of the NFL's single-season receptions record (149), was one of two unanimous selections. Patriots shutdown corner Stephon Gilmore was the other, leading New England's top-ranked defense that got off to an incredible start in the takeaway department.
There were plenty of repeat names on the All-Pro roster as well, with Aaron Donald and Bobby Wagner each making their fifth appearances among a handful of others. Also making his fifth appearance: 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.
Second-team All-Pro selection worth a cool $2 million for corner/agent Richard Sherman. https://t.co/moSltecUmHâ Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2020
Buoyed by Baltimore's five All-Pro selections, the AFC claimed the throne for most All-Pros with 16. The NFC earned 13 nods.
The full roster can be found below.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Running Back: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
Flex: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
Tight End: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Wide Receivers: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
Left Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
Right Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints
Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinas; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings
Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills
Safeties: Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Defensive Back: Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Running Back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Flex: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Wide Receivers: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers
Right Tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs
Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Joe Thuney, New England Patriots
Right Guard: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
Center: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers: Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
Interior Linemen: Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers
Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Cornerbacks: Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens
Safeties: Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Josh Lambo, Jacksonville Jaguars
Punter: Tress Way, Washington Redskins
Kick Returner: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
Punt Returner: Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Special Teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears; J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints