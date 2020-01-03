Bears, Eddie Jackson agree to 4-yr, $58.4M extension

The Chicago Bears made Eddie Jackson the highest-paid safety in football.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Bears and Jackson agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $58.4 million, per Jackson's agents. The safety gets $33 million total in guarantees and $22 million fully guaranteed.

The $14.6 million yearly average makes Jackson the highest-paid at the position.

A ball-hawking safety, Jackson has been a playmaking force on the backend of a stalwart Bears defense, compiling 10 interceptions, 26 passes defended, three touchdowns, two sacks and 184 tackles in three seasons in Chicago. Jackson was selected to his second straight Pro Bowl this year and took home first-team All-Pro honors in 2018.

A fourth-round pick out of Alabama, Jackson was a steal with the 112th pick in 2017 by Bears general manager Ryan Pace. With one year remaining on Jackson's rookie contract, Pace didn't drag his feet, locking up the centerpiece of his secondary as soon as the safety was eligible for an extension. Jackson becomes the first 2017 selection to sign a new deal. The pact keeps him under contract through the 2024 season.

Questions abound about the Bears on the offensive side of the football, but the defense remains stellar. Locking down Jackson beyond next season with a no-brainer extension ensures playmakers on D will remain in the Windy City as Matt Nagy & Co. figure out the offense.