Roundup: Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz questionable

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame a load of injuries to claw their way to an NFC East title, and they might get a few key players back for the playoffs.

Running back Miles Sanders (ankle) is expected to play after participating fully in Eagles practice Friday and avoiding a designation on the Eagles' injury report. Tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and tight end Zach Ertz (ribs/back), meanwhile, are listed as questionable on the report. Receiver Nelson Agholor will miss Sunday's tilt with a knee injury.

Ertz was a limited participant Friday, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson said earlier in the day the tight end still needed to be cleared for contact before Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. That determination is still to come.

Johnson did not participate, but Pederson said before practice "he's working to try to play in this football game."

Johnson has had to battle through multiple injuries to take the field for the Eagles this season, but they might need him more than ever on the right side after losing guard Brandon Brooks for the season due to a shoulder injury. Ertz, meanwhile, was injured when he took a hard shot from Dallas defensive back Xavier Woods in the Eagles' Week 16 win over the Cowboys that essentially secured their right to continue playing through this week.

"Zach -- waiting on -- he's still not cleared for any contact," Pederson said. ... "We're waiting on a few doctor results tomorrow and if things go favorable, he'll play. If they don't, he won't."

Ertz will need positive results from the latest scans on his ribs and back in order to get cleared for contact in the 11th hour, or else spend Wild Card Weekend watching from the sideline. Dallas Goedert is a worthy replacement, coming up huge in that win over Dallas, but it's clear the two are most dangerous when they're both on the field at the same time.

Elsewhere in injury news Friday:

» Minnesota Vikings nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee) isn't practicing again and won't play vs. the Saints, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The team confirmed Alexander's status and added that defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

The Vikings later announced they are placing cornerback Mike Hughes on IR. He appeared in 14 games (three starts), and logged 43 tackles, an interception and nine passes defensed. In a corresponding move, Minnesota signed free agent cornerback Marcus Sherels, which will be his third stint with the team.

» The Tennessee Titans downgraded wide receiver Kalif Raymond to doubtful for Saturday's game vs. the Patriots. Raymond currently is in the league's concussion protocol.

» San Francisco 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders was not at Friday's practice, but his absence was not injury-related, the team told reporters, per The Athletic.

» The Seattle Seahawks did not list defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety Quandre Diggs on the injury report, indicating both are good to go against the Eagles. Diggs missed the last two games with an ankle sprain while Clowney has been playing through a core-muscle injury since Week 10 that has had him on and off the field.