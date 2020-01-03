Roundup: Eagles hopeful for return of Lane Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame a load of injuries to claw their way to an NFC East title, and they might get a few key players back for the playoffs.

Tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (ankle) and tight end Zach Ertz (ribs/back) are all working toward returning to face the Seattle Seahawks, coach Doug Pederson said Friday, though none are guaranteed to return. If we had to order them in terms of likelihood of playing, based on what Pederson said, it sounds as if Sanders has the greatest chance -- "He'll get some work in today and see where he's at, but he's been feeling good" -- then Johnson, then Ertz.

Sanders later told reporters that he is good to go after participating in practice for the first time this week but the team has yet to announce his status.

"Lane is still working and I'll tell you what, he's a tough guy," Pederson said of Johnson. "He really wants to play in this football game. We're going to find out more today and see where he's at the end of the day before we put out our report. But he's working to try to play in this football game."

Johnson has had to battle through multiple injuries to take the field for the Eagles this season, but they might need him more than ever on the right side after losing guard Brandon Brooks for the season due to a shoulder injury. Ertz, meanwhile, was injured when he took a hard shot from Dallas defensive back Xavier Woods in the Eagles' Week 16 win over the Cowboys that essentially secured their right to continue playing through this week.

"Zach -- waiting on -- he's still not cleared for any contact," Pederson said. "He'll work a little bit on the side again like he's done this week and stuff like that. We're waiting on a few doctor results tomorrow and if things go favorable, he'll play. If they don't, he won't."

Ertz will need positive results from the latest scans on his ribs and back in order to get cleared for contact in the 11th hour, or else spend Wild Card Weekend watching from the sideline. Dallas Goedert is a worthy replacement, coming up huge in that win over Dallas, but it's clear the two are most dangerous when they're both on the field at the same time.

Elsewhere in injury news Friday:

» Minnesota Vikings nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee) isn't practicing again and won't play vs. the Saints, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The team confirmed Alexander's status and added that defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (hamstring) is listed as questionable. Pelissero also noted that, outside of cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) being absent, everyone else was on the practice field, including linebacker Eric Kendricks (quad), who missed Week 17.

The Vikings later announced they are placing Hughes on IR. He appeared in 14 games (three starts), and logged 43 tackles, an interception and nines passes defensed. In a corresponding move, Minnesota signed free agent cornerback Marcus Sherels, which will be his third stint with the team.