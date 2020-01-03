NFL 100 experience to let one fan be part of Super Bowl LIV

Pack your bags and get ready to head to Miami to take part in history with the final #NFL100 Experiences of a Lifetime contest. Instead of watching from the stands, one lucky fan will become part of the action and -- as a first-ever prize in Super Bowl history -- have the opportunity to start the post-game celebration by launching the confetti cannon at the end of the game. The tenth contest in the #NFL100 Experiences of a Lifetime series is live now. Learn more at NFL.com/100/contests.

In addition to being part of the biggest events of the year on Super Bowl Sunday, the winner and a guest will also receive VIP access to the 9th Annual NFL Honors on Saturday, February 1 at the Adriene Arsht Center. One of the most iconic award shows in sports, NFL Honors recognizes the season's best NFL players, performances and plays. The winner will be there alongside the pros, walking the red carpet and enjoying an all-access experience on this glamorous night.

"For any fan that hopes to attend a Super Bowl and meet players from their favorite team, this contest is the stuff that dreams are made of," said Pete Abitante, NFL Vice President of Special Projects. "Sending confetti flying everywhere is an iconic moment in the game and to be the person that makes this moment happen is going to be very special."

To enter, share your favorite Super Bowl memory in a social post (photo or video) and tag @NFL, #NFL100Contest and hashtag your favorite NFL team for a chance to win. The contest is live now through January 13 (11:59:59 p.m. ET). No purchase necessary. For official rules, including judging criteria, fans should visit NFL.com/100/contests.