Redskins to interview Panthers' Scott Turner for OC job

Washington Redskins new coach Ron Rivera will give a member of his former staff a shot at a job with his new team.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Carolina Panthers interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner is interviewing with the Redskins Friday for their vacant OC job, per a source informed of the situation.

Turner took over play-calling duties in Carolina after Rivera was fired, and Turner's father, Norv, took on a role assisting interim head coach Perry Fewell.

With the struggling QB play this season in Carolina, it was difficult to determine the younger Turner's fingerprints on the offense after he took over. Though perhaps that we couldn't decipher huge changes -- outside of seemingly more jet sweeps and outside runs called -- is a good thing for Turner's case to keep an OC job.

Incumbent Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has a chance to remain on Rivera's staff and is considered the favorite for the OC gig, per Rapoport.

It's possible Turner lands back as a QB coach, this time under O'Connell in Washington. Turner has been praised for his work with Cam Newton in the past and could help mentor a young Dwayne Haskins in Washington.