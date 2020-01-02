Around The NFL: 2019 Wild Card Weekend Preview

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- previews each of the upcoming games in the first round of the playoffs starting with Wesstivus (Bills at Texans)(4:42). NFL Network's Mike Giardi calls in to discuss Tom Brady and the Patriots taking on the Titans (20:10). The heroes breeze through some important halftime news and coaching updates (40:20) before previewing the Sunday games between the Vikings and Saints (1:05:20) and the Seahawks and Eagles (1:14:01).

