Vikings-Saints: NFC Wild Card Weekend preview

The Backstory

The Vikings are back in the playoffs for the first time since their unlikely sprint to the NFC Championship Game. That path included a meeting with the New Orleans Saints and a stunning finish that ripped the hearts out of Saints fans (and Marcus Williams) and is now known as the Minneapolis Miracle.

A lot has changed since then. The Saints have again lost in the playoffs in heartbreaking fashion, and the Vikings spent last year's postseason at home. Kirk Cousins will get his first postseason taste of this matchup since joining the Vikings via free agency in 2018, and he'll welcome the return of running back Dalvin Cook, an essential part of the Vikings' eighth-ranked scoring offense. Without Cook, the Vikings have lost two straight and their offense has looked like a shell of what it was with Cook in the fold.

New Orleans is near its final form, boasting the most prolific receiver in a single season in NFL history and a defense that stands up to its opponents at every level. There's an added bonus, too: These Saints are out to prove they should have been the ones celebrating with the George Halas Trophy.

Will the Saints earn revenge? Or will it be another bitter end to a season that saw its final game played against the men in purple?

Under Pressure

The Vikings' offensive line: Cook will have a challenge ahead of him in his first game since Dec. 15. New Orleans boasts the No. 4 rushing defense, allowing just 91.3 yards per game on the ground. The Saints have allowed just 12 rushing touchdowns all season, tied for ninth-best in the NFL. Cook, meanwhile, has 13 scores on the ground.

Minnesota is undoubtedly better with Cook (and Alexander Mattison) involved, though, so the Vikings will likely go as Cook goes. It begins with the run for the Vikings, which should be priority No. 1 for them. That means the offensive line will have to do its job well.

New Orleans suffered two key departures on the defensive line late in the season when Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins were both lost to injury. Their absences weaken the Saints' pass rush, which is tied for ninth in the league in quarterback pressure percentage at 28.3 and ranks third in sacks with 51. That should weaken New Orleans' efforts in that department, in theory, but the Saints still managed to record seven sacks in their final two weeks.

This all leads to a large portion of the offense's responsibility shifting to the Vikings' offense line, which is tasked with opening holes for Cook to run and also protecting Cousins. This is where the game will be won and lost: The Vikings are seventh-worst in the NFL in QB pressure percentage (30.8 percent). They've only allowed 28 sacks and 87 hurries, though and their time to hurry sits at 2.85. This means most pressures are coming from blocking disadvantages, not in the more typical situations, which makes their job even more important against a Saints defense that blitzes at the eighth-highest rate in the NFL (32.9 percent).

Matchup to Watch

Xavier Rhodes vs. Saints receivers: The Vikings have an excellent safety tandem in Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris, and their defensive front that includes havoc-wreaker Danielle Hunter, Linval Joseph and Everson Griffen should be counted on to apply pressure to Drew Brees. The Saints will plan for this reality.

But what the Vikings might need to stress over is their cornerback play. Xavier Rhodes has had a rough year filled with well-publicized struggles. He ranks last in opposing completion percentage above expectation among all corners in the NFL at plus-18.4 percent. That means passes that aren't expected to be completed to targets with Rhodes as the nearest defender are finding themselves completed much more often than they are with any other defender nearest in the entire league.

This is a weakness. And though the Saints don't boast the deepest receiving corps, they can be counted on to go after Rhodes.

Prediction

These Saints will need to overcome Minnesota's defensive front, but this is the No. 3 scoring offense in the NFL. New Orleans hung 46 on a 49ers defense that had an even better attack than Minnesota's at the time. They're equipped to handle it, and with an improved defense (even with injuries considered) and the home-field advantage of the Superdome, they should come away with this one.

New Orleans Saints 27, Minnesota Vikings 13