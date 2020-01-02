DDFP: 2019 Sheky Awards

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank to give out the winners of the 2019 Sheky awards! After saying what his 2020 New Year's resolution was (5:27), Shek gave out awards to best sports name of the year (10:39), best name of someone who follows Dave on Facebook (12:43), the Sonic award (18:48), best non-football playing guest (21:17), favorite football playing guest (22:42), worst food to eat after brushing your teeth (23:52), lifetime achievement award (24:35), favorite child (25:29), favorite movie he saw in 2019 (26:00) and fruit of the year (27:34).

Listen to the podcast below:

