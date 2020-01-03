Who is the Pepsi Rookie of the Year?

In the 2019 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Year honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers A 2020 Pro Bowl selection, Bosa set a rookie franchise record with 16 tackles for loss, in addition to nine sacks in 2019. He began the season with seven sacks in his first seven games, tied for the second-most by a player in his first seven games since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic. In Week 8, Bosa also joined Julius Peppers (October 13, 2002) and Kevin Williams (December 28, 2003) as the only rookies to record at least three sacks and an interception in a single game since 1982.

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans Brown led all rookies with 1,051 receiving yards and tied for the most receiving touchdowns among rookies with eight. Brown became the second wide receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie in franchise history, joining Ernest Givins in 1986. This season, Brown joined Isaac Curtis (five in 1973), Willie Gault (four in 1983) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss (five in 1998) as the only rookies with at least four touchdown receptions of 50-or-more yards since 1970.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders Jacobs led all rookies with 1,150 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, while his 1,316 scrimmage yards led all AFC rookies in 2019. Jacobs surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen (697 in 1982) for the most rushing yards by a rookie in team history. This season, Jacobs also became the first rookie since Cincinnati's Ickey Woods (1988) to have at least two rushing touchdowns in three of his first eight career games.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals Murray led all rookie quarterbacks with 3,722 passing yards and 544 rushing yards in 2019. His 2019 season set rookie franchise records in passing yards, passing touchdowns (20) and passer rating (87.4). Murray joined Carolina's Cam Newton (2011) as the only rookie quarterbacks with at least 3,500 passing yards and 500 rushing yards in NFL history.