DDFP: Wild Card Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank to get you ready for Wild Card Weekend! The duo starts off talking about the coaching changes around the league and if Bill Belichick would think about taking the New York Giants job (8:47). Next, the guys give a brief review of the new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and try to figure out where it ranks among the other movies (20:50). Then, Shek, Handsome and Eddie Spaghetti round out the show with their Red Challenge Flag Picks for Buffalo vs. Houston, Tennessee vs. New England, Minnesota vs. New Orleans and Seattle vs. Philadelphia (23:20).

