Bengals, Lions named as Senior Bowl coaching staffs

The Senior Bowl locked down its coaching staffs for the 2020 collegiate all-star game.

On Thursday, the staffs from the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions were announced as coaches for the Senior Bowl.

The Bengals hold the No. 1 overall pick, and the Lions own the No. 3 selection in the 2020 draft. Traditionally, the NFL has assigned the teams with the highest draft selections that aren't hiring new coaches to the Senior Bowl.

"Coaching in the Senior Bowl is a great opportunity for us to learn about these players," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. "You get a chance to spend a full week with the players and really learn what they're about. We will be looking for leadership, character and talent. To get a chance to coach them up close and in person is a great opportunity for our staff."

The Lions' decision to give Matt Patricia a third season at the helm of the Lions despite a three-win campaign allowed Detroit the chance to send its coaches to the Senior Bowl.

"My staff and I welcome the opportunity to coach many of the nation's best college players at the Senior Bowl later this month," Patricia said in a statement. "Most of us got our start in coaching at the collegiate level and we look forward to a great week in Mobile. This event has always been well-organized and provides great access that is helpful in our pre-draft evaluations."

Currently the Bengals own seven selections, and the Lions have six in the 2020 draft.

Last year, the Senior Bowl produced 93 total draft picks, including 40 in the first three rounds and 10 first-rounders. Quarterbacks Daniel Jones (Giants), Drew Lock (Broncos), Gardner Minshew (Jaguars), WR Terry McLaurin (Redskins), WR Deebo Samuel (49ers), OL Elgton Jenkins (Packers), OL Erik McCoy (Saints), and DL Montez Sweat (Redskins) represented several of the Senior Bowl participants.

The Senior Bowl will be played Jan. 25.