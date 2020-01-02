Injuries: Texans WR Fuller game-time decision vs. Bills

Buffalo is back in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, but might be without a few key participants.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), receiver Andre Roberts (foot) and tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) are all questionable for Saturday's wild-card meeting with the Houston Texans.

Each of the above were limited during each of the team's practices this week except for Wallace, who did not participate Tuesday. Wallace's improvement in status is a bit of a surprise, considering he was carted to the locker room in Week 17 and left the locker room in a walking boot. Nsekhe continues to work back from an ankle injury suffered more than a month ago that was aggravated in Week 17.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

» Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller (groin) is considered by the team to be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Bills. However, multiple sources have told NFL Network's James Palmer that Fuller is a long shot to play. The downfield threat did not play last week after injuring his groin in Week 16. In 11 games played this season, the injury-prone Fuller caught 49 balls for 670 yards and three scores.

Fuller is listed as questionable, as are safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles), TE Jordan Akins (hamstring), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) and CB Bradley Roby (hamstring).

» New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) is questionable to play against the Titans after being limited in practice all week. The same can be said for LB Ja'Whuan Bentley, DB Terrence Brooks (groin), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (groin) and CB Jason McCourty (groin).

» Tennessee Titans receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) will not play against New England on Saturday, but cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot) will.

» Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (ribs/back), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps) and tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) were limited in practice Thursday while receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) and running back Miles Sanders (ankle) were DNPs.

» San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) began his three-week practice window to return from injured reserve Thursday by taking the field in a blue non-contact jersey.