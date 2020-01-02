Injuries: Shaq Lawson questionable for wild-card game

Buffalo is back in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, but might be without a few key participants.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), receiver Andre Roberts (foot) and tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) are all questionable for Saturday's wild-card meeting with the Houston Texans.

Each of the above were limited during each of the team's practices this week except for Wallace, who did not participate Tuesday. Wallace's improvement in status is a bit of a surprise, considering he was carted to the locker room in Week 17 and left the locker room in a walking boot. Nsekhe continues to work back from an ankle injury suffered more than a month ago that was aggravated in Week 17.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

» San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) began his three-week practice window to return from injured reserve Thursday by taking the field in a blue non-contact jersey.