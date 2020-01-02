Josh McDaniels to hold coaching interviews Jan. 10

Josh McDaniels is once again a sought-after coach in January, and it sounds as if he's going to get his interviews done via bulk action.

McDaniels is planning to conduct his interviews Jan. 10, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. Those interviews include meetings with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

McDaniels, the six-time Super Bowl-winning Patriots assistant who also had a 28-game stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos, continues to be a sought-after candidate even after his 11th-hour change of heart left the Indianapolis Colts scrambling for a new head coach back in early 2018. The main reason: His sustained success as offensive coordinator in New England, where he's coached the unit to a top-seven-or-better ranking in scoring every season since 2012.

McDaniels' influence will likely also extend to the front office, as it's expected he'll want to bring along a member of New England's executive group to institute his own version of the Patriot Way wherever he may land. The Giants retained general manager Dave Gettleman after firing Pat Shurmur, while the Browns are seeking a new GM and the Panthers are at least in pursuit of an assistant GM who could eventually succeed Marty Hurney.

McDaniels has a local connection to the Cleveland opening, as he's the son of legendary Ohio high school football coach Thom McDaniels, and played quarterback at Canton's McKinley High School, situated directly next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's also a graduate of John Carroll University, located on Cleveland's east side.

The Browns are searching far and wide in this process, though, meaning we're going to provide you with the familiar conclusion for now: Check back sometime around Jan. 10.