Voting for 'Greatest Moments in NFL History' opens

Throughout the NFL's 100 seasons, there have been countless iconic moments that live on in the memory of fans like they happened yesterday. In celebration of NFL 100, the league is calling on all fans to vote on which moment should be crowned "The Greatest" in league history.

Starting today through Super Bowl Sunday, fans can go to NFL.com/greatestmoment to vote for their favorite moment to be named the "Greatest Moment in NFL History."

The selection process for the greatest moment began at the club level in July when fans began selecting the greatest moment in the history of each NFL team.

The experience will roll out in four rounds where fans will have a week to cast votes to advance their selection for greatest moment into the next round:

WILDCARD

32 Greatest Moments - Fans select Top 8 AFC & Top 8 NFC

Voting Opens Thursday, January 2 at 9:00 AM ET

Voting Closes Thursday, January 9 at Midnight ET

DIVISIONAL

16 Greatest Moments Remain - Fans select Top 8 (across AFC & NFC)

Voting Opens Thursday, January 9 at 9:00 AM ET

Voting Closes Thursday, January 16 at Midnight ET

CONFERENCE

8 Greatest Moments Remain - Fans select Top 4 (across AFC & NFC)

Voting Opens Thursday, January 16 at 9:00 AM ET

Voting Closes Thursday, January 23 at Midnight ET

SUPER BOWL

4 Greatest Moments Remain - Fans select No. 1 Overall Moment

Voting Opens Thursday, January 23 at 9:00 AM ET

Voting Closes Super Bowl Sunday (February 2) at Noon ET

Below are the Greatest Moments for each NFL team, as determined by its fans:

AFC

Baltimore Ravens: The Mile-High Miracle

Buffalo Bills: The Comeback

Cincinnati Bengals: Jennings' Kickoff Return

Cleveland Browns: 1964 NFL Championship

Denver Broncos: Elway's Helicopter Run

Houston Texans: Watt's Pick 6

Indianapolis Colts: Jackson's Interception

Jacksonville Jaguars: Taylor's 90-Yard Touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs: 65 Toss Power Trap

Los Angeles Chargers: Epic in Miami

Miami Dolphins: The Perfect Season

New England Patriots: 28-3

New York Jets: Super Bowl III

Oakland Raiders: Marcus Allen's Reverse Run

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Immaculate Reception

Tennessee Titans: Music City Miracle

NFC

Arizona Cardinals: Fitz to the Post

Atlanta Falcons: 2016 NFC Championship

Carolina Panthers: Smith's Game-Winning TD

Chicago Bears: Bears Super Bowl XX

Dallas Cowboys: Hail Mary

Detroit Lions: Thanksgiving in Detroit

Green Bay Packers: The Ice Bowl

Los Angeles Rams: The Tackle

Minnesota Vikings: The Minneapolis Miracle

New Orleans Saints: Porter's Pick 6

New York Giants: The Helmet Catch

Philadelphia Eagles: Philly Special

San Francisco 49ers: The Catch

Seattle Seahawks: Beastquake

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Barber's Pick 6

Washington Redskins: Riggo's Run

The Greatest Moment voting experience at NFL.com/greatestmoment will feature images of each moment that will redirect to a written description and video clip, allowing fans to revisit all 32 iconic moments in advance of voting their place in NFL history.

The winning moment will be unveiled on Super Bowl Sunday during the FOX Super Bowl LIV NFL Pregame Show.

As the official site for all things NFL 100, NFL.com/100 is the primary destination to stay up to date with all the initiatives, activities and content taking place throughout the league and at the club level celebrating the league's historic 100th season.