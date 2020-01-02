Drew Brees, Ryan Tannehill among Players of the Month

It's playoff time across the NFL world and for a pair of postseason-bound quarterbacks, they're carrying with them the momentum of a stellar final month of the regular season.

For others, the season has concluded all together, but some parting gifts have been awarded.

Two quarterbacks, a couple of kickers, two play-making rookies, a veteran defensive back and a stellar sack master off the edge turned in terrific final months of the regular season and have been rewarded for their performances.

Below are the NFL Players of the Month for December:

AFC

Offensive Player of the Month: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans are back in the postseason and a great deal of that is thanks to Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill led the AFC over the last four weeks with a 123.3 quarterback rating, as he completed 73 of 110 attempts (66.4 percent) for 1,140 yards with 10 touchdowns to just a pair of interceptions in that span.

Defensive Player of the Month: Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu

Over the final four games of the regular season, the Chiefs went undefeated and the vastly improved defense allowed just 10.75 points per game. Mathieu led the way as he tallied 24 tackles, a sack, five passes defended and an interception.

Special Teams Player of the Month: Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders

Leading all of the NFL with 46 points, Sanders was kicking at a stellar rate to end the season. Perfect with 10 extra points in as many attempts, Sanders added 12 field goals in 15 tries, including a 46-yard game-winner over the Bengals in Week 16.

NFC

Offensive Player of the Month: Saints quarterback Drew Brees

As Brees finished the season with NFL records of 547 career touchdown passes and 77,416 passing yards, he was propelled there by a magnificent month. He completed an astounding 75.4 percent of his passes for 1,188 passing yards with NFL highs of 15 touchdowns (to no interceptions) and a 137.0 rating.

Defensive Player of the Month: Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones

Jones gobbled up opposing quarterbacks to the tune of an NFL-high six sacks during December. On top of that, he added 18 tackles, three forced fumbles and three passes defended.

Special Teams Player of the Month: 49ers kicker Robbie Gould

Save one missed point-after attempt, Gould was perfect down the stretch for the NFC West champions. Gould was a perfect 9-for-9 in the field goal department (13-of-14 in PATs), including two game-winning kicks. His total of 40 points was tied for third in the NFL during the month.

Rookies

Offensive Rookie of the Month: Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown

The big-play rookie had five total touchdowns over the final four weeks with his four receiving touchdowns tied for the most among rookies, just as his 425 receiving yards. He added a 49-yard run to pay dirt.

Defensive Rookie of the Month: Buccaneers linebacker Devin White

White concluded his torrid rookie campaign with 22 tackles, a forced fumble and one huge 91-yard rumble recovery for a touchdown.