Tua Tagovailoa will make stay-or-go decision Jan. 6

Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not a part of delivering the Crimson Tide's 35-16 Citrus Bowl win over Michigan on Wednesday, but he did deliver some big news.

Tua tweeted after the game that he intends to announce his decision Jan. 6. on whether he'll return to play at Alabama for his senior season or declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Iâll be making my decision on the 6th.. God bless and Roll Tide â Tua. T ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (@Tuaamann) January 2, 2020

Regarded for some time as a high first-round draft pick and possibly the No. 1 overall selection, Tagovailoa had his junior season ended early when he was injured against Mississippi State. He suffered a dislocated hip, posterior wall fracture and had a concussion and broken nose as well.

Still coming back from the hip and fracture injuries, Tagovailoa is seen by most to still be a first-round prospect and regardless of when he's taken is likely the most high-profile name in or out of the draft.

Now there's a date for a decision on whether the 'Bama QB will stay or go.