Ohio State junior CB Jeff Okudah declares for NFL draft

One of the best cornerbacks in college football is planning to go pro. Jeff Okudah announced his intentions Wednesday to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

The unanimous first-team All-American might not be the first member of the Ohio State Buckeyes selected in April. Defensive end Chase Young figures to come off the board sooner, but perhaps not by much.

Okudah could be the first corner drafted. NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote before the season that Okudah "is more talented than any CB in last year's draft class. He has size, twitch, toughness and instincts. He doesn't have pick production but he can find/play the ball."

The 6-1, 200-pound prospect logged his first three career college interceptions during his junior season this past fall.