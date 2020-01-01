Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

David Stern, the fourth commissioner of the National Basketball Association, died on Wednesday after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Stern was 77 years old.

"For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals -- preparation, attention to detail, and hard work."

From 1984 to 2014, Stern served as the NBA commissioner during a time that transformed the league from a struggling entity and into the global brand that it is currently.

In 2014, Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.